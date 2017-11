BRIEF-Grindeks 9 months 2017 net profit up to EUR 6.5 mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - GRINDEKS AS:

* SAYS 9 MONTHS TURNOVER IS EUR 95.9 MILLION , INCREASED BY 23.5 MILLION EURO OR 32 PERCENT VERSUS NINE MONTHS OF 2016​

* SAYS ‍9MONTHS NET PROFIT IS EUR 6.5 MILLION, INCREASED BY 0.04 MILLION EURO OR 1 PERCENT VERSUS NINE MONTHS OF 2016​

* SAYS ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017 WAS 58 PERCENT, WHILE NET PROFIT MARGIN WAS 7 PERCENT​

* SAYS 9 MONTHS PRODUCTION WAS EXPORTED TO 69 COUNTRIES , A TOTAL OF 88.8 MILLION EURO WHICH IS BY 24.0 MILLION EURO

* ‍WE WILL MOSTLY FOCUS ON EXPORT GROWTH AND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMEN -CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)