FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement to develop novel RNA-based personalized neoantigen immunotherapies for cancer patients

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - is deploying proprietary lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver gritstone’s rna-based neoantigen immunotherapy products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍under terms of license agreement, gritstone obtains worldwide access to arbutus’ portfolio of proprietary and LNP products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍Gritstone will pay co upfront payment, payments for achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.