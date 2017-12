Dec 22 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties Reic:

* SAYS COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF A LANDMARK ASSET IN THE CENTRE OF PIRAEUS

* THE ACQUISITION PRICE FOR THE ASSET WAS €4.14 MILLION

* THE ASSET HAS COMMERCIAL USES WITH A TOTAL AREA OF C. 1,530 SQM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)