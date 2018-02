Feb 22 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC:

* SAYS TURNOVER FOR THE YEAR 2017 EUR 65 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 2017 EUR 63.1 MILLION COMPARED TO PROFIT OF EUR 26.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR 2017 EUR 46.6 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 46.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2ELsafg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)