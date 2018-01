Jan 4 (Reuters) - GROCLIN SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS BUSINESS ALLIANCE AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH VARROC LIGHTING SYSTEMS

* COOPERATION AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR 5 YRS

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANIES TO CREATE VARROC PROJECT CENTRE IN CRACOW

* UNIT, CADM AUTOMOTIVE, UNDER AGREEMENT MIGHT PROVIDE SERVICES TO VARROC ESTIMATED AT EUR 15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: