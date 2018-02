Feb 16 (Reuters) - Groothandelsgebouwen Nv:

* FY RENTAL REVENUE EUR 13.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES EUR ‍​12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OCCUPANCY RATE AT END OF 2017 OF ‍​84.9 PERCENT VERSUS 80.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.75 FOR FY 2017

* ON THE BASIS OF CURRENT PROSPECTS EXPECTS AT LEAST A SLIGHT INCREASE IN RENTAL REVENUES IN 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2BBjcym Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)