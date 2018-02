BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Posts Q4 ‍Adj. Earnings Per Share $2.11​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.27​

* QTRLY ‍ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.11​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE GREW 9.2 PERCENT TO $2.9 BILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90, REVENUE VIEW $2.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍DURING 2017, CO ACQUIRED TOTAL OF 20 FRANCHISES, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AN ESTIMATED $490 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUES​

* QTRLY NEW VEHICLE RETAIL SALES $1.66 BILLION, UP 10.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SALES $709.1 MILLION, UP 8.9 PERCENT

* ‍Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED ABOUT $73.0 MILLION AFTER-TAX, OR $3.48 PER SHARE​ BENEFIT DUE TO TAX LAW

* TAX RATE UNDER NEW LAW WILL ‍IMPROVE ANNUAL CASH FLOW BY ABOUT $20 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: