BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.87​

July 27 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Group 1 automotive reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly diluted earnings per common share of $1.84
* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-gaap measure) of $1.87
* Group 1 automotive inc - has acquired its first jaguar and land rover dealerships in u.s.
* Group 1 automotive inc qtrly new vehicle revenues decreased 6.0 percent (decreased 4.6 percent) on a 6.3 percent decrease in unit sales
* Group 1 automotive inc qtrly retail used vehicle revenues decreased 4.2 percent (decreased 2.2 percent) on a 2.9 percent decrease in unit sales
* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly total revenue $2.67 billion versus $2.78 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S