March 1 (Reuters) - Group Sense (International) Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT TO RECORD A PROFIT AFTER TAXATION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN OVERALL PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND SALES VOLUME OF MAGNESIUM ALLOY BUSINESS​