Feb 16 (Reuters) - GROUPE ACTIPLAY SA:

* ACCELERATES ITS INITIAL BUSINESS PLAN AND STRENGTHENS ITS SALES TEAM‍​

* HAS FILED ON FEB 14 ITS DRAFT SAFEGUARD PLAN WHICH INCLUDES PROPOSALS FOR REPAYMENT TO CREDITORS‍​

* TARGETS EXIT FROM PROCEDURE BY HOMOLOGATION OF SAFEGUARD PLAN STARTING END OF MAY 2018

* SAYS STARTED THE EXIT PROCESS OF THE OBSERVATION PERIOD PUT IN PLACE BY THE COMMERCIAL COURT OF BORDEAUX‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)