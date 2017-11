Nov 14 (Reuters) - GROUPE FLO SA:

* Q3 CONS. REVENUE EUR 50.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCTOBER 2017 WAS DISAPPOINTING MONTH FOR GROUPE FLO AND CATERING MARKET IN GENERAL‍​

* REVENUE TREND IS MORE POSITIVE IN FIRST DAYS OF NOVEMBER

* END OF YEAR SHOULD REFLECT FIRST EFFECTS OF INTRODUCTION OF NEW MENUS IN SEVERAL RESTAURANTS‍​