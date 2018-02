Feb 22 (Reuters) - GROUPE FLO SA:

* FY IFRS EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* Q4 IFRS CONS. REVENUE EUR 45.0‍​ MILLION, DOWN 10.6%

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE‍​ EUR 50.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 65.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JANUARY 2018 WAS COMMERCIALLY SATISFACTORY FOR FLO GROUP AND FOR CATERING MARKET IN GENERAL‍​

* FEB 2018 EXPERIENCES NEGATIVE WEATHER IMPACT, WITH DECREASE OF ATTENDANCE ON BAD WEATHER DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)