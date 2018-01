Jan 10 (Reuters) - GROUPE GORGE SA:

* AN OVER 30 M EUR CONTRACT- ECA GROUP TO SUPPLY UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGVS) TO FRENCH ARMED FORCES

* ‍ECA GROUP RECEIVED A FIRM ORDER OVER A TIMEFRAME OF 40 MONTHS AND AN AMOUNT OF OVER 10 MEUR​