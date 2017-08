Aug 2 (Reuters) - GROUPE JAJ SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT THE EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER IN THE FISCAL YEAR 17/18‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2w61Qo6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)