Nov 30 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍6.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍2.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍215.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 221.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS TARGET OF REACHING THE BILLION EURO REVENUE MARK WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.0% BY 2021‍​