Jan 23 (Reuters) - GROUPE OPEN SA:

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 84.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES EUR 500 MILLION REVENUE AND RECURRING OPERATING‍ RESULT OF 10 PERCENT​ AS PART OF 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN