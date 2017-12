Dec 21 (Reuters) - GROUPE PAROT SA:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT € 5 MILLION

* MAXIMUM NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED AS PART OF THIS OPERATION WOULD BE 500,000

* NEW SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2BWjT6k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)