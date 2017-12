Dec 22 (Reuters) - GROUPE PAROT SA:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT WORTH EUR 7.35 MLN‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT EUR 9.80‍​

* ISSUED 750,000 NEW SHARES AGAINST 500,000 SHARES INITIALLY PLANNED

* NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES EUR 1.60‍​

* ISSUED SHARES REPRESENT 19.4% OF ITS CAPITAL BEFORE THE OPERATION