Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* Groupe SMCP SAS: revised price guidance for IPO at €22.0-€22.5 - bookrunner

* Groupe SMCP SAS: books are covered throughout €22.0-€22.5 range- bookrunner

* Groupe SMCP SAS: books will close for new institutional orders at 7pm uk time 18th oct - bookrunner Further company coverage: