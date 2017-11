Nov 15 (Reuters) - GROUPIMO SA:

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED TO DIVIDE BY TEN NOMINAL VALUE OF CO‘S SHARES‍​

* DIVIDE OF NOMINAL VALUE TO BE EFFECTIVE ON NOV. 27, 2017 AT MARKET OPENING‍​

* CAPITAL TO BE DIVIDED IN 12,970,760 SHARES OF VALUE EUR 0.10‍​ PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2ms6z32 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)