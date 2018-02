BRIEF-Groupon Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.07

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc:

* GROUPON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $873.2 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $260 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $852.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍GROSS BILLINGS WERE $1.58 BILLION IN Q4 2017, DOWN 2% (4% FX-NEUTRAL) FROM $1.61 BILLION IN Q4 2016​

‍NORTH AMERICA GROSS PROFIT IN Q4 2017 INCREASED 6% TO $265.0 MILLION FROM $250.8 MILLION IN Q4 2016​