FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Groupon reports Q2 loss per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Groupon reports Q2 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc

* Groupon announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $662.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $670 million

* Groupon Inc says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to be in range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, which is unchanged

* Groupon Inc says groupon is raising bottom end of its expected adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $215 million to $240 million in 2017

* Groupon Inc says international active customers declined 300 thousand during Q2 2017 to 16.4 million as of June 30, 2017

* Groupon Inc says North America active customers reached 31.9 million as of June 30, 2017, adding 300 thousand net new active customers during q2 2017

* Groupon Inc says gross billings were $1.36 billion in q2 2017, down 2% (1% fx-neutral) from $1.39 billion in q2 2016

* Groupon Inc - ‍global units sold declined 4% year-over-year to 44.5 million in q2 2017​

* Groupon Inc says in Q2 North America revenue decreased 13% driven by 30% decline in goods direct revenue transactions, which are presented on a gross basis

* Groupon Inc - ‍expect to increase investments in overall marketing in third and fourth quarters of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.