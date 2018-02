Feb 20 (Reuters) - Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V Llc :

* GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 6.0 PERCENT STAKE IN CTI BIOPHARMA CORP AS OF FEB 8 - SEC FILING

* GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC SAYS ACQUIRED CTI BIOPHARMA CORP SHARES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: (bit.ly/2FeTFuJ)