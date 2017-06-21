BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties Australia announces FFO guidance

June 21 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd

* Asx alert-declared distribution, fy17 and fy18 guidance-goz.ax

* FFO payout ratio for FY18 is expected to be approximately 93.2%

* FFO per security for FY17 is expected to be at least 25.3 cents per stapled security, which equates to a payout ratio of approximately 85.0%.

* FY18 FFO guidance of at least 23.6 cents per stapled security and distributions guidance of 22.0 cents per stapled security