June 8 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc:

* GrubHub enters into agreement to acquire Foodler

* GrubHub Inc - agreement with Boston-based Foodler will add more than $80 million of annualized gross food sales in 2017

* GrubHub Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement for an all-cash transaction to acquire Foodler​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: