BRIEF-Grubhub Inc Q4 ‍Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.37

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc:

* GRUBHUB REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* FOR Q4, COMPANY POSTED REVENUES OF $205.1 MILLION, WHICH IS A 49% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

* QTRLY ‍ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* QTRLY ‍ACTIVE DINERS WERE 14.5 MILLION, A 77% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $201.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍DAILY AVERAGE GRUBS (DAGS) WERE 392,500, A 34% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE​

* ‍EXPECTED REVENUE RANGE $224 - $232 MILLION FOR Q1​

* ‍EXPECTED REVENUE RANGE $910 - $960 MILLION FOR 2018​

* ‍EXPECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE $54 - $60 MILLION FOR Q1​

* ‍EXPECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE $225 - $255 MILLION FOR 2018​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $938.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $227.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S