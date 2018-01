Jan 9 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc:

* SAYS ADAM DEWITT APPOINTED PRESIDENT - SEC FILING

* - ‍MATTHEW MALONEY NOTIFIED CO HE WILL VACATE HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* - ‍MALONEY WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE IN CURRENT CAPACITY AS CEO, MEMBER OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2CSTZkn) Further company coverage: