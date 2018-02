Feb 8 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc:

* GRUBHUB SAYS ON FEB 8, CO ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF YUM! BRANDS INC - SEC FILING

* GRUBHUB INC - AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL TO UNIT OF YUM! BRANDS INC 2.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO FOR $70.9103/ACQUIRED EARNINGS PER SHARE