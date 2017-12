Dec 22 (Reuters) - Grupa Exorigo-Upos SA:

* SAYS SIGNS HEADS OF TERMS FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% STAKE IN PIERHOUSE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD

* SAYS IT WILL BUY DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FIRST A 60% STAKE IN PIERHOUSE FOR 720,000 BRITISH POUNDS

* SAYS WILL BUY FURTHER 40% STAKE IN PIERHOUSE FOR 480,000 POUNDS UPON MEETING CERTAIN CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)