Feb 21 (Reuters) - GRUPA RECYKL SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS DEAL WITH POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT (PARP) ON FINANCING ITS PROJECT

* UNDER DEAL CO‘S UNIT TO GET UP TO 20 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FROM PARP

* CO‘S UNIT TO BUILD NEW PLANT, PRODUCTION HALL AND LABORATORY, ALL WORTH IN TOTAL PLN 33.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)