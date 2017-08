BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis buys three telecom network infrastructure companies‍​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - GRUPO EZENTIS SA:

* BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN COMUNICACIONES Y SONIDO MEXICO SA DE CV (MEXICO), INGENIERIA CELULAR PANAMERICANA SA (MEXICO), GTS THAUMAT XXI SA (ESPANA)‍​

* TO FURTHER BUY SPAIN'S GRUPO COMUNICACIONES Y SONIDO SL AND PERU'S INGENIERIA CELULAR ANDINA SA IF SOME CONDITIONS ARE MET BEFORE DEC 31

* THE COMPANIES HAVE BEEN VALUED INDIVIDUALLY, RESULTING IN AGGREGATE PRICE OF 4.6 MILLION EUROS‍​

* THE PRICE COULD BE INCREASED UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 2.3 MILLION EUROS DEPENDING ON THE FULFILLMENT OF SERIES OF OBJECTIVES OF EACH OF THE COMPANIES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)