Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* GRYPHON OILFIELD SOLUTIONS - CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMES FROM SAUDI ARAMCO ENERGY VENTURES, CORPORATE VENTURING UNIT OF SAUDI ARABIA‘S NATIONAL OIL CO Source text for Eikon: