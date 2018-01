Jan 9 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GSK CEO SAYS WILL TAKE TIME TO BUILD REIMBURSEMENT FOR SHINGRIX SHINGLES VACCINE

* GSK CEO SAYS HAS NO DOUBT SHINGRIX CAN BE COMPANY‘S MOST LUCRATIVE VACCINE

* GSK CEO SAYS NO CHANGE TO DIVIDEND POLICY LAID OUT LAST YEAR

* GSK CEO SAYS NO EXPECTED DIVIDEND INCREASE IN NEAR TERM

* GSK CEO SAYS HAVING A LOOK AT PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; WE DON‘T NEED IT, WOULDN‘T OVERPAY FOR IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)