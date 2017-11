Nov 28 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* ‍SUBMITS US REGULATORY APPLICATION FOR SINGLE-DOSE TAFENOQUINE FOR PLASMODIUM VIVAX MALARIA​

* GSK.L - ‍TAFENOQUINE IS NOT APPROVED FOR USE ANYWHERE IN WORLD; PLANS TO PROGRESS REGULATORY FILINGS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN 2017 AND 2018​