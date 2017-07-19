FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK to sell UK Horlicks business
July 19, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-GSK to sell UK Horlicks business

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announces updates on UK manufacturing network

* Proposals announced today for Worthing and Slough will result in a reduction of approximately 320 permanent jobs over next 4 years

* Between now and 2020, plans to invest more than 140 mln stg at Ware, Hertfordshire, Barnard Castle, Co Durham, Montrose, Scotland sites

* Investments will support expansion of manufacturing for respiratory and HIV medicines

* In its consumer healthcare business, company intends to sell its Horlicks brand in UK

* GSK is also exploring options to divest some other smaller non-core nutrition brands

* Proposing to close associated manufacturing site in slough where UK product is made

* None of announcements made today by company have resulted from UK's decision to leave European Union

* In pharmaceuticals, co to undertake a strategic review of Cephalosporins antibiotics business

* Company has also decided not to proceed with previously planned investment to build biopharmaceutical facility in Ulverston Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

