BRIEF-GSK will look at Pfizer, Merck consumer assets if offered for sale
October 25, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in a day

BRIEF-GSK will look at Pfizer, Merck consumer assets if offered for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley tells reporters:

* as world leader in consumer healthcare, we will look at Pfizer consumer health

* bulking up consumer is one option but top priority is boosting pharma pipeline

* moving forward with Brexit contingency planning, would like to know about transition asap

* needs clarity on Brexit implementation phase of at least 2 years

* not thinking of any relocation out of UK as a result of brexit

* would also look carefully at German Merck consumer assets

* new pharma head Miels very focused on launch of 3 critical new products

* happy to continue to work with Novartis on consumer health or take over stake if Novartis wants to sell Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

