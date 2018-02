Feb 8 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* VIIV FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - VIIV ‍ANNOUNCED IT FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST GILEAD SCIENCES INC. OVER BICTEGRAVIR IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: