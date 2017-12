BRIEF-‍GSO Capital Partners Lp Announced That It Will Launch A Internal Direct Lending Business​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp:

* ‍GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, BLACKSTONE‘S CREDIT PLATFORM, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL LAUNCH A NEW, FULLY INTEGRATED, INTERNAL DIRECT LENDING BUSINESS​

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - ‍GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS WILL BE CONCLUDING ITS INVESTMENT SUB-ADVISORY RELATIONSHIP WITH FS INVESTMENTS’ FUNDS APRIL 9, 2018​

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - ‍GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPECTS TO BEGIN ITS NEW DIRECT LENDING BUSINESS AND GENERATE ADDITIONAL REVENUE IN 2018​

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - FOR SERVICES, GSO‘S PARTNERSHIP WITH FS INVESTMENTS IN FS FUNDS’ BUSINESS OVER LAST DECADE, GSO TO GET PAYMENTS OF $640 MILLION

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - BLACKSTONE ANTICIPATES UTILIZING CASH PROCEEDS FROM FS INVESTMENTS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* BLACKSTONE-‍GSO ANTICIPATES ITS INTERNAL DIRECT LENDING BUSINESS WILL REPLACE,EXCEED CURRENT REVENUES,EARNINGS TO BLACKSTONE SHAREHOLDERS FROM FS FUNDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)