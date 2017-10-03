BRIEF-GST AutoLeather files to reorganize under chapter 11

Oct 3 (Reuters) - GST AutoLeather Inc:

* GST Autoleather Inc files to reorganize under chapter 11

* Says ‍company’s existing senior lenders to provide $40 million debtor-in-possession financing ​

* Says foreign operations are not included in chapter 11 filing and will continue normal operations​

* Says facility will allow to continue business as usual during reorganization process, while pursuing a court-supervised going concern sale​

* Says co and its senior lenders are negotiating terms of an acquisition of company by its senior lenders Source text for Eikon: