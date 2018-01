Jan 4 (Reuters) - GTL Infrastructure Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REDUCE COSTS BY UP TO 250 MILLION RUPEES A MONTH IN RELATION TO DISCONTINUED TENANCIES BY JUNE 2018

* EXPECTS FURTHER IMPACT OF 9,000-11,000 TENANCIES ON ACCOUNT OF VODAFONE-IDEA MERGER AND AIRCEL ISSUES OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* EXPECTS TO ADD 5000 TENANCIES DURING APRIL 2018 TO MARCH 2019