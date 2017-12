Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gtpl Hathway Ltd:

* SAYS ‍APPROVED ACQUISITION OF FURTHER 23.50 PCT STAKE IN GTPL AHMEDABAD CABLE NETWORK​

* SAYS APPROVED ‍ACQUISITION OF REMAINING 49 PCT STAKE IN GTPL SURAT TELELINK PRIVATE​