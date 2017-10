Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gtpl Hathway Ltd

* Says approved buying remaining 49 percent stake in GTPL Vidarbha Tele Link Pvt Ltd

* Says ‍approved buying remaining 8 percent stake in GTPL Blue Bell Pvt Ltd

* Board approves acquisition of remaining 49 percent stake in GTPL Sharda Cable Network Private Limited

