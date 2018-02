BRIEF-GTT Announces Orders For Three LNG Carriers And One Bunkering Vessel

Feb 16 (Reuters) - GTT:

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FOR EQUIPMENT OF THREE LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS) AND ONE BUNKERING VESSEL

* THE BUNKERING VESSEL, WITH A CAPACITY OF 18,600 M3, WILL RECEIVE MARK III FLEX TANKS

* THREE LNGCS TO BE BUILT AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES (SHI) AND HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES (HSHI)’S.

* THE BUNKERING VESSEL WILL BE BUILT IN CHINA BY HUDONG-ZHONGHUA

* THE UNIT WILL BE OPERATED BY THE SHIP-OWNER MITSUI OSK LINES LTD

* THE UNIT WILL BE CHARTERED BY TOTAL’S SUBSIDIARY SPECIALIZED IN BUNKERING ACTIVITIES

* IT IS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2020.