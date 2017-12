Dec 14 (Reuters) - GTT:

* SIGNS NEW GLOBAL SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CHEVRON TRANSPORT CORPORATION LTD.

* WILL SUPPORT CHEVRON'S MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF 10 LNGCS EQUIPPED WITH GTT'S MARK III AND NO96 TECHNOLOGIES Source text: bit.ly/2zbTuip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)