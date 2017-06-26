BRIEF-GTT to acquire Global Capacity

June 26 (Reuters) - Gtt Communications Inc

* Gtt to acquire global capacity

* Gtt communications inc - purchase price consists of $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of gtt common stock, to be issued to sellers at closing

* Gtt communications inc - gtt will fund cash portion of consideration at close with funds from debt offering completed in may

* Gtt communications inc - expects that global capacity's annualized revenue will be approximately $200 million at close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: