BRIEF-GTT To Acquire Interoute For About EUR 1.9 Billion

Feb 26 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT TO ACQUIRE INTEROUTE

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.9 BILLION ($2.3 BILLION) IN CASH.

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC - ‍PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING​

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC - ‍ RECEIVED COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR DEAL FROM A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* GTT - ‍ RECEIVED COMMITTED EQUITY FINANCING OF $250 MILLION FROM CO‘S LARGEST INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP & ACACIA PARTNERS​

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC - ‍AFTER CLOSING, EXPECTS TO REDUCE RATIO OF TOTAL NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA TO ITS LONG-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 3.0-4.0:1​