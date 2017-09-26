FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GTx announces $48.5 million private placement
September 26, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-GTx announces $48.5 million private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gtx Inc

* GTx announces $48.5 million private placement

* GTx - ‍entered into agreement for sale of its common stock & warrants to purchase common stock in private placement with gross proceeds of $48.5 million

* GTx -under terms of agreement, at close of placement, co will issue, sell 5.5 million shares to purchase up to 3.3 million additional shares of common stock

* GTx Inc - co ‍to purchase up to 3.3 million additional shares of common stock at a per unit purchase price of $8.845​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

