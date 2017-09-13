FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GTx announces positive results from enobosarm Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-GTx announces positive results from enobosarm Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gtx Inc

* GTx announces positive results from enobosarm phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in women with stress urinary incontinence

* GTx Inc - ‍clinically significant reductions in incontinence episodes per day in all patients completing 12 week treatment​

* GTx Inc - ‍reductions in incontinence episodes were sustained for up to 7 months following completion of enobosarm treatment​

* GTx Inc - ‍mean stress leaks decreased by 83 percent from baseline over 12 weeks in study​

* GTx Inc - ‍at all evaluated dose levels, enobosarm was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

