FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Guan Chong announces acquisition of 100 pct equity interest in Koko Budi
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2017 / 11:49 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Guan Chong announces acquisition of 100 pct equity interest in Koko Budi

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Guan Chong Bhd:

* Entered into a sale of shares agreement with Soh Peck Lay, Soh Chee Siong and Soh Bok Yew & Sons Sdn

* Deal for acquisition of 100 pct of total issued and paid-up share capital of Koko Budi Sdn. Bhd at 17 million rgt

* Acquisition is not expected to have material effect on earnings of the GCB Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017

* Acquisition is expected to contribute positively to GCB group's earnings and profit in future Source text (bit.ly/2t0wI8N) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.