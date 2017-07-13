BRIEF-Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group sees continued loss in H1 of FY 2017

July 12 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 8.5 million yuan versus net loss of 4.3 million yuan year ago, if it doesn't include performance of Shenzhen-based jewelry firm

* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 9 million yuan versus net loss of 4.3 million yuan year ago, if it includes the performance of Shenzhen-based jewelry firm

* Comments that loss of investment income as reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/t2tFWS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)